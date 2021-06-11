 Skip to main content
Wait before turning out bulls, experts recommend
top story

Wait before turning out bulls, experts recommend

  • Updated
Bull

A lone bull stands in a pasture beside a rundown structure south of Stickney, S.D.

 Tri-State Neighbor photo by Janelle Atyeo

With the traditional bull turnout date for most producers coming in the next couple weeks, the South Dakota Grassland Coalition says a later breeding and calving season may be beneficial.

The coalition partnered with South Dakota State University Extension and others to share ranchers' stories and experiences related to shifting to later calving dates to improve economics, marketing options, and quality of life. These experiences are captured in a series of YouTube videos, available at the SD Grassland Coalition You Tube Channel and the grassland coalition website www.sdgrass.org.

The video series is divided into five categories and range from 5 to 22 minutes in length.

The topics range from where and when to calve, herd management, and how later calving impacts family and marketing decisions.

As is evident throughout the testimonials featured in the videos, planning is key.

For more information, contact Pete Bauman at SDSU Extension at peter.bauman@sdstate.edu.

