Wall Meats, Western Dakota Tech partner on meat processing program

With butchers in demand, one West River tech school is partnering with a local processor on a training program.

Western Dakota Technical (WDT) College in Rapid City is working with Wall Meats to start a meat processing instructional program at the college. The collaboration was approved by the WDT board of trustees during its February meeting. Once the program is developed, and receives all necessary approvals, the course might start as soon as this fall.

“There is a current shortage of people skilled in professional meat cutting and processing not only in western South Dakota, but throughout this region and the state. There is great demand for high quality ‘ranch to table’ protein sources,” Western Dakota Tech President Dr. Ann Bolman said in a news release.

She said it will train students for high-need high paying careers, and it will benefit ranchers as well.

"Increasing the availability of meat processing professionals and shops also gives ranchers and producers another market for selling their product, making better pricing available for both producers and consumers,” she said.

WDT is exploring offering a three-semester diploma option and a four semester AAS degree option.

Wall Meats owner Ken Charfauros approached the college about offering the program. he will help develop the curriculum for the specific meat cutting and processing courses to ensure the courses meet industry standards.

Charfauros will assist in teaching the courses. Wall Meats will provide the industry-quality laboratory space its facilities.