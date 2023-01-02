Watching your pet's weight

With the holiday season and New Year coming around, we all start to suddenly think about watching our weight. That makes this season a great time to discuss the healthy weight of our pets.

Human-animal bond and its health benefits

Pets are extremely important to their owners’ mental health as well as physical health which makes increasing the pets’ life span and health span important for the owners’ health.

The CDC reports that people who own pets have decreased blood pressure, have lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, less anxiety, fewer feelings of loneliness and fewer symptoms of PTSD. If they are dog owners, they are also more apt to doing outdoor activities, which therefore improves cognitive function for older adults and more opportunities to be social.

The American Association of Veterinary Medicine (AVMA) recognizes the importance of the human-animal bond not only to the client’s health but to the community’s health as well. According to the AVMA, “The human-animal bond is a mutually beneficial and dynamic relationship between people and animals that is influenced by behaviors essential to the health and wellbeing of both.”

Broken human-animal bond

The human-animal bond can be broken in several ways but the one that we are going to focus on is a pet’s decreased quality of life and eventual passing.

As an owner, there are few things that are within your control that can increase your dog’s lifespan and health span, but weight is one of those. I have these conversations all the time with people wondering why their dog’s hips hurt or why their cat isn’t jumping as often as they used to. Weight is typically the No. 1 factor in these cases and it is not fixable with pills. Instead, we have to focus on our pet’s diet and exercise.

Weight loss and lifespan

Recent studies show that dogs who are fed a calorie restricted diet live approximately two years longer than dogs who are not.

With your veterinarian’s advice, calories can be reduced by 15-25% at 3.5 years of age and kept at that level for the rest of their life to maintain an appropriate body condition.

The studies have not been done on cats yet, but it is thought that these data can be extrapolated to our feline companions as well.

Body condition

Body condition scoring in dogs and cats is on a scale from 1 (emaciated) to 9 (morbidly obese). Dogs and cats who are fed a calorie restricted diet are fed to a body condition score of 4/9 meaning that they are slightly under weight.

Having them be slightly underweight will help increase both their lifespan by two years and their overall health span.

Health span

Health span is the amount of time that a pet is free of significant disease or disability. Health span is significantly increased if you keep your pet slightly under condition. We want to prolong the good days of our pet’s lives and keep diseases such as arthritis at bay.

Conclusion

Weight loss is the most important modifiable factor in how long your pet will live and how long your pet will live healthfully. The choice is yours; if you consult with your veterinarian and decide on a weight loss protocol, instead of saying to your pet “I wish I could have just one more day with you,” you could add 730 days to their life, although that extra time still is never enough.

Have a happy holiday season and make sure you think about how you can keep your pet happy and healthy longer!