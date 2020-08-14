Iowa's pig farmers continue to battle economic situations that are causing an expected average loss in 2020 of $37 per pig. When added up, that's a $2.1 billion dollar loss to the 5,400 pig farmers around the state.
That's why the Iowa Pork Industry Center and Iowa Pork Producers Association have developed a Producer Recovery Webinar Series focusing on information that producers can use to find opportunities for making key decisions in this difficult time.
The one-hour webinars will be offered on four consecutive Wednesdays at 7 p.m. from Aug. 19 through Sept. 9. During each webinar, participants will have the opportunity to interact, ask questions, and learn from the presenters featured each week. Here is the schedule of topics and speakers:
• Aug. 19 - Evaluating Hog Supply Agreements: A Peek Inside the USDA's Swine Contract Library with Tim Hughes, a client service manager at Commodity and Ingredient Hedging
• Aug. 26 - What Do I Do Now? with Joe Kerns, managing director of Kerns and Associates
• Sept. 2 - A Market Outlook During Turbulent Times with Lee Schulz, associate livestock economics professor at Iowa State University
• Sept. 9 - Different Tools in the Tool Box with Pat VonTersch, owner of Professional Ag Marketing
There is no charge to participate, but registration is required to receive connection information for participation. You can register at https://bit.ly/ProducerRecoveryWebinar. Login information will then be emailed to you for the Webex-delivered series. Access can be via any computer or mobile device with internet connection.
The webinars will be recorded and available to view approximately one week after each webinar. If you have any questions, reach out to Stacie Matchan at sgould@iastate.edu.