Fifth generation farmers, Aaron and Alyce Nieland of Breda, Iowa, have been named by the Iowa Pork Producers Association as the 2019 recipients of the Pork All-American Award. They were presented their award at the 2020 Iowa Pork Congress in Des Moines.
The All-American award was established in 1970 to honor producers younger than 40 years of age who have established themselves as community leaders and successful and dedicated business people. They have also previously been presented with the Master Pork Producer designation; the Nielands won that award in 2017.
The Nielands finish pigs and farm row crops. The pig barns allowed them to diversify their farm operation. Together, they handle the day-to-day animal care, where Alyce specializes in getting weaned pigs off to a good start. Alyce also oversees the pig barns, which is a good fit with her animal science degree from Iowa State University.
They are contract growers for Audubon-Manning Veterinary Clinic (AMVC), and the Nielands often host veterinary students in their buildings when AMVC is providing on-farm practice for those students.
Aaron runs their expanding crop operation, which uses all the manure from their pig barns. They do soil sampling and follow a manure management plan developed with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. He also runs seed-related trials in their fields.
Aaron and Alyce have three children under the age of 10: Aisha, Will and Ellie. They are involved in their church, the Sac County Pork Producers and help coach Little League teams. Alyce also runs a Facebook page called Pigs and Kids, where she shares news about the farm and promotes the swine industry.
The Iowa Pork Producers Association and Iowa State University Extension co-sponsor the Master Pork program awards, including the All-American award. Nominations for the 2020 Master Pork Program awards will open in May.