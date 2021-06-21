What is the summer of 2021 going to bring us?

We are all hoping for moisture here in the eastern half of South Dakota. This is one of the driest early-summers that we have seen in a while. With the heat and below average moisture comes a few things that we need to watch for on pasture.
Diseases on pasture
Although you’d think that disease would be less common in a dry year than a wet year, sometimes the opposite is true.
With the heat and the flies, cattle stand packed in the corners of pastures where their feet are always wet with excrements. This results in foot rot and poor hoof integrity. It also results in more transmission of internal and external parasites from one cow to another.
Cattle that have access to stock dams that are low in water can result in overgrowths of bacteria such as salmonella, and toxic algae that can make cattle sick. Then there is everyone’s least favorite friend on pasture: pinkeye. With dry air and dust, eyes become easily irritated giving bacteria a chance to set up shop and multiply.
Another thing to watch out for is lumpy jaw and woody tongue on dry pasture. These diseases occur when cattle are eating awns from grass, thistles, and woody plants. With less palatable forage in the pasture, cattle resort to eating these foodstuffs.
Even worse than the above-mentioned plants would be toxic plants that cattle normally wouldn’t ingest. If cattle are grazing grass stubble in sandy areas, they can ingest too much sand and predispose them to gastrointestinal impactions. Hungry cattle also get into anything and everything that is in their pasture such as batteries, oil, and fuel.
Heat and poor nutrition puts a lot of undue stress on cattle. Stress thus results in poor milk production, low fertility, abortion, and immunosuppression.
Disease prevention on pasture
Make sure to check your cattle regularly. It is frustrating not only to producers but also to us veterinarians when calves are found one to three days after death because we can’t take any samples to figure out what they died from.
Make sure that cattle have access to clean water and check the water daily. It doesn’t hurt to stick your hand in the water every now and then to feel for stray voltage if you’re using an automatic waterer.
Work your cattle before the heat. Cattle who are worked in the heat of the day are more likely to die of heat stress or have a poor immune response to the vaccines that you’re giving.
If your pasture is running low on forage, supplement before the cattle lose too much body condition. If the cattle are having to walk a very long distance between grazing and water, they are going to burn more calories and subsequently lose more body condition.
Although your buddy might be feeding an alternative feedstuff, make sure to consult with your nutritionist to make the best nutritional decisions for your herd. Along with that, do not make dietary changes abruptly nor turn hungry cattle out onto new pasture.
Lastly, make sure to have a good fly control and parasite control program in place for your herd.
Stay cool out there! And let’s all pray for rain.
Dr. Lainie Kringen-Scholtz is associate veterinarian at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic in Madison, South Dakota.
This vet report is provided in conjunction with Twin Lakes Animal Clinic and Howard Animal Clinic. Questions? Send an email to Lainie Scholtz, DVM at lainiescholtz@gmail.com, call 605-256-0123, or write 45305 SD Highway 34 Madison, SD 57042.