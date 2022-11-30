Win Beef Bucks, share recipes with Home For the Holidays campaign

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council is giving Beef Consumers the opportunity to win Beef Bucks in their upcoming holiday campaign titled, “Home for the Holidays with Beef.”
The beef council works alongside South Dakota retailers in providing toolkits for consumers that highlight the versatility and simplicity associated with beef. This Holiday promotion will include the opportunity for Beef consumers to win $500, $300, and $200 in Beef Bucks, along with beef recipes to fit anyone’s budget. Promotion winners will be announced on Dec. 16.
People are also reading…
Consumers will also have several online chances to win beef swag on the South Dakota Beef Industry Council Facebook, and collect great beef holiday recipe ideas throughout the month of December.
Enter for your chance to win Beef Bucks here: https://www.sdbeef.org/programs-events/holiday-entertaining/
Join the beef council throughout the holidays as members share beef tips, tricks and recipes through the “Home for the Holiday’s with Beef” campaign. Follow the South Dakota Beef social media pages or visit sdbeef.org for more information.
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.