The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation annual fundraising event has been canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the group is continuing its efforts to support food banks in South Dakota with much needed protein at a much needed time.
The cattlemen presented a check for $150,000 May 4 to Feeding South Dakota.
The Prime Time Gala and concert set for June 27 is canceled. Over the years, the even has raised nearly $1.38 million to buy protein for local food banks.
Of the 12.8 million pounds of food that Feeding South Dakota distributes each year about 10% of that is protein. High quality protein, like beef, plays an important role in overall health, including weight control, by increasing satiety and helping to build and maintain muscle mass.
“We are committed to continuing our mission to provide the most vulnerable South Dakotans access to beef - the most complete and nourishing protein on earth,” said Ryan Eichler, president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation.
He said he's humbled by producers and event sponsors who stepped up to donate during a difficult economic time in the beef industry.
"The people behind our state’s farms, ranches, and industry-related businesses are the most compassionate and giving people around,” Eichler said.
Since hosting the first Prime Time Gala in 2014, the foundation raised $1,379,360 to purchase and distribute over 970,213 pounds of beef throughout South Dakota.
Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen said he was surprised the Cattlemen donated despite the canceled fundraising event and other challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened in the beef industry.
"The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation could have easily canceled the Prime Time Gala to tend to more pressing matters that directly impact their personal and professional lives," he said.
To continue in the spirit of raising funds for such an important mission, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation are now challenging the community and other organizations to join them by purchasing a raffle ticket for a chance to win a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Duramax Crew Cab 4WD LT, donated by Billion Chevrolet of Sioux Falls.
Truck raffle tickets are $100 each with 1,000 tickets printed. All proceeds from the sale of the raffle tickets will directly benefit Feeding South Dakota. The winning raffle ticket will be drawn during a virtual auction that will be held on the Prime Time Gala’s originally scheduled date of June 27.
A second check presentation will be hosted shortly after the event closes.
More information can be found at http://SDPrimeTimeGala.com.
Next year's Prime Time Gala and concert that will be June 19, 2021 featuring Little Big Town at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.