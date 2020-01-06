Cattle producers can join the South Dakota Grassland Coalition and partners for a one-day workshop on later calving dates.
The workshop aims to help producers determine if, when, and how they might consider adjustments to their calving program in relation to extreme weather, forage, pasture, labor and other resource considerations.
The workshops will be held in three locations: Ipswich on Feb. 18, Chamberlain Feb. 19, and Faith Feb. 20. Each session will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with additional details to follow closer to each workshops dates.
Each workshop will go over key topics, including when and where to calve, with information on weather, ground conditions, nutritional needs and other considerations. On top of calving information, experts who have made the switch will examine how to manage the cow, allocate resources, manage people, and market the animal.
Each presenter during the workshops will be by grassland coalition board members and affiliates who have made adjustments and found success in their calving strategies through a holistic approach to cattle and ranch management.