Workshops focus on prescribed fire preparations

Eastern South Dakota landowners can learn about using prescribed fire in a pair of day-long workshops in late May.
The South Dakota Grassland Coalition and Partners are sponsoring two sessions on prescribed burning May 25 and May 26. Workshops are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the SDSU Oak Lake Field Station in Astoria.
The workshops will focus on prescribed fire planning and implementation and will cover everything from preparing a written burn plan to preparing the fire unit to implementing the fire in a safe and effective manner. Training will include live fire and equipment demonstrations. Key concepts will be human and equipment resources, timing, objectives, communications and safety.
This class will offer no specific certifications, rather it is an opportunity to simply learn core lessons that apply to conducting save grassland fires.
Registration is free to South Dakota Grassland Coalition members or $35 for non-members, which includes an annual membership for 2021. You can purchase you’re a membership at https://sdgrass.org/join-sdgc/
Register for the workshop by contacting Jan Rounds at the Watertown SDSU Regional Extension Center by emailing janice.rounds@sdstate.edu or calling 605-882-5140. Due to COVID restrictions, all students must pre-register. No walk ins will be accepted. All food and drink will be the responsibility of the student.