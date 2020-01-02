Beef producers and commercial transporters still have an opportunity to get their BQA Transportation certification for 2020.
The Iowa Beef Center and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Cherokee County are hosting a “wrap-up” BQA transportation training 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 24 at the extension office.
It’s a great time for those without the certification to attend, said Beth Doran, ISU Extension and Outreach beef specialist.
“BQAT certification will be a part of doing business," she said. "Any individual directly delivering cattle to major packers will have to provide BQAT certification prior to unloading cattle.”
This workshop is one of six conducted in northwestern Iowa, where 133 transporters who collectively haul more than 8,250 loads of cattle yearly have already been certified. Doran said that’s proof transporters are committed in providing quality transportation to ensure high-quality beef for the consumer.
The certification fee is $25 per person, payable at the door. Preregister by calling the ISU Extension and Outreach Cherokee County office at 712-225-6196.
For more information, visit the Iowa Beef Center website (www.iowabeefcenter.org). Participants also may contact Doran at 712-737-4230 or doranb@iastate.edu.
BQAT is available online at no cost anytime; visit https://www.bqa.org/programs.