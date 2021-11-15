Beef supplies expected to be tight, but struggling economy could impact prices

Corn closed the week 3 cents lower. Private exporters announced sale of 150,000 metric tons to Columbia.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. exports for the week ending Nov. 4 were 22.2 million bushels, down from the previous week’s 26.4 million and the lowest in seven weeks.

Through the first 10 weeks of the 2021-22 marketing year, exports have averaged only 24 million bushels per week versus 32.3 million last year. Corn exports will now need to average 50.4 million bushels per week through August to reach the USDA’s 2.5 billion bushel export projection. That’s not much different than last year’s 53.2 million per week average. Cumulative export inspections of 238 million bushels are now down 21% from last year’s 299 million.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, harvest moved to 84% complete versus 85% expected, 74% last week and 78% average.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, ethanol production unexpectedly declined solidly to 1.039 million barrels per day from 1.107 million the week prior. That’s the lowest in four weeks and only 6.3% above last year’s same-week production of 977,000 barrels. This comes after the previous four weeks’ production ran 10-20% above year-ago levels.

Ethanol stocks rose solidly to 852 million gallons from 845 million gallons the week prior, hitting a nine-week high while holding at a minor 1% increase relative to year ago same-week stocks of 847 million gallons.

In the monthly supply and demand report, USDA raised the corn yield to 177 bushels per acre, which is a new record high with production up 43 million bushels. Ethanol usage was increased by 50 million bushels, and feed usage was also increased by 50 million to offset the supply increase. That leaves the carryout 7 million bushels lower than a month ago at 1.493 billion, above the average guess of 1.48 billion.