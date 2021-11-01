Corn exports down, but ethanol production up

Corn closed the week 3 cents lower. Private exporters announced sale of 299,415 metric tons to Mexico.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports were only 21.5 million bushels, the lowest in five weeks. Cumulative export inspections of 186 million bushels remain down nearly 24% from last year’s 243 million, with export inspections needing to average roughly 49.3 million bushels per week over the remainder of 2021-2022 to reach the USDA’s 2.5billion bushel export projection versus last year’s 52.1 million per week average from this point forward.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, US national corn harvest advanced to 66% complete versus 65% expected, 52% last week and 53% average.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, ethanol production averaged 1,106,000 barrels per day versus 1,096,000 the prior week and 941,000 bpd last year. This was the second largest weekly production on record with the record for weekly ethanol production set in December 2017 at 1,108,000 barrels per day. Ethanol stocks slipped to 19.9 million barrels versus 20.1 the previous week and 19.6 million last year.

Strategy and outlook: Commercials have been accumulating contracts of corn on weakness as values near weekly support. Surging wheat values will support corn.

Soybeans

Soybeans closed the week 24 cents lower. Private exporters announced sales of 199,000 metric tons of soybeans to China, 125,730 to Mexico, 132,000 to an unknown destination and 222,350 received to an unknown destination.