Corn, soybean exports down sharply

Corn closed the week 18 1/2 cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ended June 30 were only 26.6 million bushels, down considerably from the previous week’s 49.1 million bushels, the previous four-week average exports of 50.4 million bushels and even below the roughly 30.2 million bushels per week average that will be needed through the end of August in order to reach the USDA’s export projection. Corn exports were the lowest in 34 weeks and reflected the first time in 16 weeks exports fell below the respective week’s “needed” pace.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, corn conditions came in at 64% good or excellent, down from 67% last week. Iowa lost 3 points to 77%, Illinois lost 5 to 65%, Indiana lost 11 to 48%, Missouri lost 4 to 65%, Nebraska lost 2 to 62%, North Dakota gained 7 to 77% and Minnesota gained 4 to 68%.

The weekly Energy Information Administration report showed ethanol production 1,044,000 barrels per day, down from last year’s 1,051,000. Ethanol stocks rose slightly to 23.5 million barrles versus 22.7 million last week.

Strategy and outlook: Hot and dry weather in July is needed to push values higher. Futures have free fallen after technical support was broken and fund liquidation has pressured values.

SOYBEANS --------------------------------------

Soybeans closed the week 3 1/2 cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, soybean exports of 13 million bushels were down from the previous week’s 17.5 milllion and were a 41-week low going back to mid-September. More importantly, soybean exports were again well below the roughly 25.2 million bushels per week that is needed to be averaged through the end of August in order to reach the USDA’s projection. It marked the seventh consecutive week in which shipments were below the current average “needed” pace. Cumulative export inspections of 1.901 billion bushels are down 10% from last year’s 2.116 billion bushels versus USDA estimating 2021-22 total exports to be down 4.2% from a year ago.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, soybean conditions came in at 63% good or excellent versus 65% last week and last year’s 59%. Iowa lost 3 points to 77% good or excellent with Missouri losing 3% to 56%, Illinois down 4 to 62%, Indiana lost 11 to 50%, Nebraska lost 1 to 61%, North Dakota gained 1 to 68% and Minnesota gained 7 to 68%.

The monthly Census Crush report was released, and the USDA reported soybean crush in May was 180.9 million bushels, slightly below average market expectations of 181.9 million bushels, unchanged from April crush of 180.9 million, solidly above last year’s May crush of 173.5 million bushels and setting a new record for the month in exceeding 2020’s 179.6 million bushels.

Strategy and outlook: Tight stocks suggest the market will be very sensitive to weather issues this month and in August, as soybeans are a crop of August. The smaller planted acres leave little room in balance sheets to have lower yields.

WHEAT---------------------------------------------

Chicago wheat closed 52 1/4 cents higher; Kansas City wheat closed 38 3/4 cents higher and Minneapolis wheat 43 3/4 cent higher. Private exporters did not report any sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, wheat exports were horrible at only 4.1 million bushels, down from the previous week’s 13 million and easily a marketing year low through the first four full weeks of 2022-23.

Cumulative export inspections are just 53 million bushels, down 24% from last year’s 70 million, while the USDA is currently estimating this year’s exports to decline only 4% from 2021-22 to 775 million bushels. In order to reach the USDA’s projection, wheat exports will need to average roughly 13.9 million bushels per week for the rest of the marketing year vs last year’s 14 million weekly average.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, spring wheat conditions came in at 63% good or excellent versus 60% expected, up from 59% last week and 16% a year ago. Minnesota gained 13% to 77%, with North Dakota gaining 7% to 76%, Montana gaining 8% to 36% and South Dakota unchanged at 68%.

Winter wheat harvest advanced to 54% complete versus 51% expected, ahead of 43% last year and 48% on average. Kansas is now 83% harvested, Oklahoma 98%, Texas is 94%, Missouri 88% and Nebraska only 22% done.

Stats Canada released its all wheat acres report with with all wheat acres at 25.395 million versus 24.7 million estimated, 25.031 million in April and 23.360 million in 2021. Spring wheat at 18.212 million acres versus 18 million estimated, 17.6 milion in April and 16.481 million in 2021.

Strategy and outlook: The fall in wheat values has now seen soft red winter wheat become the cheapest wheat in the world. Seasonally, wheat demand rebounds now that wheat harvest has reached at least half harvested.

LIVE CATTLE ------------------------------------

Live cattle closed 67 cent lower while feeder cattle closed $2.17 lower.

There was light to moderate fed cattle cash trade in the North at mostly $144 to $149 per hundredweight live, and $232 dressed – $1 to $2 lower than last week. Moderate volumes traded in the South at mostly $137, with a few up to $140 – mainly $1 softer than the prior week.

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,464 head offered for sale and 152 cattle sold at $135.50 per hundredweight.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up 4 pounds compared to last week at 883 pounds, which steady with last year.

This week’s net beef sales for 2022 were 11,000 metric tons with shipments of 20,400.

Strategy and outlook: Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies in 2022. Commercials have turned bullish.

HOGS ----------------------------------------------

Lean hogs closed the week $6.12 higher.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for the week ending July 2 has weights down to 279.1 pounds versus 280.6 pounds last week and 276.6 pounds last year.

Net pork sales were 2022 of 31,200 metric tons with shipments of 32,200.

Strategy and outlook: The hog market has bounced off long term technical support just as commercials turned bullish and funds are covering short positions.