Yield losses spark market for corn

Corn closed the week 12.5 cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports for the week ending Oct. 6 were 18 million bushels, down from the previous week’s 26.5 million bushel, well below last year’s same-week exports of 33.5 million, and were the lowest of the first five full weeks of the 2022-2023 marketing year.

Cumulative export inspections of 111 million bushels fell below last year’s 123 million for the first time of the year. Corn shipments would need to average roughly 42.8 million bushels per week through the end of the marketing year in order to reach the USDA’s current 2.275 billion bushel export projection versus last year’s 43.4 million per week average from this point forward, but the USDA’s export target likely will need to be lowered by at least 100 million bushels in the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, crop conditions improved to 54% good-excellent versus 52% expected, 52% last week and 60% last year. The national corn harvest is now 31% complete versus 34% expected, 20% last week and 30% on average.

In the weekly Energy Information Administration report, ethanol production for the week ending Oct. 7 rose solidly to 932,000 barrels per day from 889,000 the week prior, the largest weekly jump in production in 19 weeks. It put production at the highest in four weeks, but was still considerably below the roughly 1.033 million barrels per day average that will be needed through the end of next August in order to reach the USDA’s just-lowered 5.275 billion bushel corn for ethanol usage estimate for 2022-2023.

Despite the solid increase, ethanol production for the week was still 9.7% below last year’s 1.032 million barrels per day, the largest percentage shortfall to year ago production in 83 weeks and put the most-recent four-week average production at 7% below year ago levels.

U.S. ethanol stocks rose to 21.863 mil barrels from 21.685 mil barrels the week prior and were 10.2% above year ago stocks this week of 834 million gallons. Ethanol stocks are the second highest on record on a same-week basis, only below those of 2018.

In the October WASDE report, the USDA placed corn yields at 171.9 bushels per acre (bpa) versus 171.8 bpa estimated, down from 172.5 bpa last month and 176.7 bpa last year. This lowered corn production to 13.895 billion bushels versus 13.885 billion estimated, down from 13.944 billion last month and 15.074 last year.

Corn stocks were pegged at 1.172 billion bushels versus 1.125 estimated, down from 1.219 billion last month and 1.377 last year. The USDA raised feed/residual usage by 50 million to 5.275 billiob bushels but cut exports by 125 million and ethanol demand by 50 million. A further reduction in exports will raise ending stocks unless further yield declines are seen.

Strategy and outlook: The corn market has found technical support on the charts and fundamental support from yield losses in the west. South American weather adversity is needed to recharge U.S. exports.

SOYBEANS --------------------------------------

Soybeans closed the week 31.25 cents higher. Private exporters announced sales of 43.4 million bushels to China, 16.2 million to an unknown destination and 230,000 metric tons of meal to the Philippines.

In the weekly export inspections report, soybean exports were 35.6 million bushels, up solidly from the previous week’s 21.5 million and still well below last year’s 64.1 million. Soybean exports over the coming 11-week period averaged 84.5 million bushels per week last year.

Cumulative export inspections of 101 million bushels are now down 23% from last year’s 132 million and expected to continue to slip. They will need to average roughly 41 million bushels per week from this point forward to reach the USDA’s 2.085 billion bushel export projection, nearly identical to last year’s 41.2 million per week average from this point forward.

Conditions improved to 57% good or excellent versus 55% expected, 55% last week and 59% last year. The national soybean harvest moved to 44% complete versus 41% expected, 22% last week and 38% on average.

In the October WASDE report, USDA forecast yields at 49.8 bpa versus 50.6 estimated, 50.5 bpa last month and 51.7 bp last year.

Soybean production was pegged at 4.313 billion bushels versus 4.381 estimated, 4.378 last month and 4.465 bb last year.

Stocks were lowered to 200 million bushels versus 247 million estimated, unchanged from last month but down from 274 million last year.

USDA increased the crush rate by 10 million to a record 2.235 billion bushels while cutting exports by 40 million. Soybean exports could be lowered further in subsequent reports if demand remains slow, as U.S. soybeans are priced as much as $2 per bushel above South American soybeans.

Strategy and outlook: Tight stocks suggest little room for error but Brazil is expected to plant a record 105.5 million acres this fall and will under cut U.S. exports in January. Dryness in Argentina must be monitored.

WHEAT---------------------------------------------

Chicago wheat closed 1 cent lower, Kansas City wheat closed 4.5 cents higher, and Minneapolis wheat 6 cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales.

Exports last week of 22.6 million bushels were down slightly from the previous week’s 24.5 million bushels, but well above last year’s same-week exports of 16.4 million.

Through the first 19 weeks of 2022-2023, cumulative export inspections of 336 million bushels are essentially unchanged from last year’s 338 million, while the USDA’s 825 million bushel export projection reflects expectations for a minor increase from last year’s 800 million in annual exports.

Wheat exports will need to average roughly 13.3 million bushels per week through the end of May in order to reach the USDA’s export target. This compares to last year’s 12 million per week average from this point forward.

In the weekly crop progress and conditions report, winter wheat seedings advanced to 55% complete, at what was expected. It compares to 40% last week and 58% average. A total 26% of the crop has emerged, up from 15% last week but below the average of 32%.

In the October WASDE report, USDA said wheat stocks were estimated at 576 million bushels versus 561 million estimated, down from 610 million last month and 669 million last year. The smaller production figures of the September report were partially offset by a reduction in feed usage to 50 million bushels, the smallest since 2007-2008 . Exports were lowered by 50 to 775 million bushels.

Strategy and outlook: Seasonally, wheat demand improves but a higher U.S. dollar index is keeping foreign buyers away from the U.S. market. Technical buying is lifting wheat futures.

LIVE CATTLE -----------------------

Live cattle closed 67 cents lower while feeder cattle closed 52 cents lower.

There was moderate fed cattle cash trade in the North at mostly $146 to $148 per hundredweight live and $230 to $232 dressed. This is mostly $1 higher than the previous week. Moderate volumes traded in the South at mainly $145, which is $1 higher than the prior week.

The Fed Cattle Exchange had 1,148 head offered for sale and 449 cattle sold at $145.

The latest USDA steer carcass weights were up 2 pounds from the last week at 917 pounds, which is 1 pound above last year.

The weekly export sales report has net beef sales of 13,200 metric tons with shipments of 16,500.

Strategy and outlook: Producers should have window or fence strategies to protect the downside but allow for upside potential. A struggling economy looks to cap rallies in 2022 and into 2023.

HOGS ---------------------------------

Lean hogs closed the week $3.60 higher.

Iowa and southern Minnesota weekly hog weights for the week ending Oct. 8 has weights at 282.1 pounds versus 281 pounds the prior week and 285.8 pounds last year.

The weekly export sales report has net pork sales of 29,900 metric tons with shipments of 28,500 metric tons.

Strategy and outlook: Producers can reduce hedges as values are at weekly support levels.