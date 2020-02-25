Preventable entrapment cases and fatalities related to grain bin entry are on the rise due to less than ideal grain storage conditions. Protect your employees and your company by attending the 2020 Grain Engulfment Prevention Summit on April 15 in Mitchell, South Dakota.
From 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Mitchell Tech (1800 East Spruce Street in Mitchell, South Dakota) will host a free summit on ways to prevent grain bin injuries. A complimentary lunch will also be served for guests.
On the agenda for the event will be a talk by Dr. Carol Jones, a stored engineering specialist. She will speak on her research and extension work that focuses on keeping grain in good condition while also providing a safe working environment.
Later on during the day, Agtegra will give a demonstration on grain entrapment followed by a question and answer period with various ag safety professionals.
Seating is limited for the event. Registration is open until April 8. Register online at https://howaltmcdowell.formstack.com/forms/grain_engulfment. If you have any questions, call Pamela Intermill at (605) 651-2760.
AGENDA
8:15am - 9:00am: Registration
9:00am - 11:00am: Dr. Carol Jones, stored engineering specialist, Oklahoma State University
11:00am - 11:15am: Break
11:15am - Noon: Grain Entrapment Demonstration - Agtegra
Noon - 12:50pm: Lunch & Learn / Q&A Panel Ag Safety Professionals
1:00pm - 2:30pm: Silo the Film Movie Screening
2:30pm - 2:45pm: Final Comments and Remarks