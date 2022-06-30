My own promised land

Throughout most of my adult life, I’ve always been drawn to the Bible story of the Israelites wandering through the desert for 40 years.

The concept of “home” has always been somewhat of a distant idea for me. In childhood, we moved a few different times, including during my sophomore year of high school when we moved from Brookings, South Dakota to Grand Island, Nebraska.

While I’ve always quickly made friends wherever I go, that true feeling of home has always evaded me.

When my husband Kenny and I got married, we knew at some point we wanted to buy a house and create a home for our family, but we weren’t sure where or what that would look like.

Still, just knowing that someday we would do that was enough for the time being and it began to shift my resonations from the Israelites wandering throughout Exodus, Leviticus and Numbers to them getting ready to enter their new home in Deuteronomy.

For our one-year anniversary, Kenny and I took what we called our “before priorities change,” trip, meaning a trip before we had kids and mortgage to hinder us. We chose to visit Israel and Jordan.

(Don’t get me wrong. My traveling days are not over, just on pause for a while.)

While there were many places high on my list to visit, quite close to the top was Mount Nebo, where Moses stood and overlooked the promised land where the Israelites would soon be settling.

As Kenny and I stood on the side of Mt.Nebo, soaking in the sunset over the valley and the Dead Sea while the city lights of Jericho twinkled in the distance, I tried to put myself in the Israelites' shoes…or sandals, as the case may be.

The view was spectacular. And while it was very peaceful, it was honestly a little bit underwhelming. Not because of the landscape, but because I think I was expecting to feel this overwhelming sense of home or something.

It wouldn’t be until later in the trip when I’d catch the feeling.

We’d flown out of Minneapolis, so had to drive back to Sioux Falls after our return flight.

If you’ve traveled east along Interstate 90, you know that the South Dakota sign is atop a small hill.

As we passed the sign and entered back into the state, I began to smile.

As the sun was setting on the South Dakota prairie, it dawned on me that this land, South Dakota, was my own promised land.

Last week, Kenny and I finally bought a house. (In this market?! I know, crazy right?)

We moved out of Sioux Falls to Hartford, a smaller community just a few miles down the road.

We live close to a few sets of friends whose kids have already been playing with my daughter in our backyard.

I tear up when I think about the fact that, after a life of wandering, I’m finally home.

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

