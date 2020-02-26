Pasture renovation and forage management is the focus of a statewide cow-calf webinar on March 10, beginning at 6 p.m.
The webinar is the fourth in a series offered by the Iowa Beef Center and ISU Extension.
Local ISU Extension and Outreach beef program specialist Beth Doran encourages livestock producers and ag landowners to take advantage of the free and convenient educational opportunity.
“Last year, many pastures in Northwest Iowa were subjected to excess moisture, weakened stands, overgrazing and weed pressure,” Doran said. “To aid producers going forward in 2020, Rebecca Vittetoe, ISU field agronomist, will discuss factors to consider when repairing a pasture and, if needed, steps to establish a new seeding.”
According to Doran, the webinar will also feature the significant changes in grazing CRP. Details for the new program and how it will be administered will be presented by Jeff Matthias, state grasslands specialist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).
Rounding out the evening is Dr. Adam Janke, ISU Extension wildlife specialist, who will explain wildlife interactions that occur when grazing is implemented. Much of Janke’s research is centered on the sustainability of gamebird and other wildlife populations in working agricultural landscapes.
The webinar, which is free of charge, may be viewed at one of four viewing sites in Northwest Iowa or online from a person’s home. Hosting sites in Northwest Iowa include the ISU Extension and Outreach offices in Emmet (26 South 17 St., Estherville), O’Brien (340 2nd St. SE, Primghar) and Sac (620 Park Ave., Sac City) County and the ISU Western Research and Demonstration Farm (County HWY 34, Castana).
To view it at one’s home, register at http://www.iowabeefcenter.org/WinterCowWebinarSeries.html. To attend a local viewing site, call the hosting site to pre-register.
Questions can be directed to Beth Doran at 712-737-4230 or doranb@iastate.edu.