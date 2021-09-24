Pastures get a refresh as rain helps green the area

Greetings everyone, glad to be back. My apologies for missing the last crop report but will try to get you all updated for the past month! I know I start every report with moisture reports so this one is good news. We got an inch of rain Aug. 30 and then last Friday night we received .80 inches. It is not enough to get very muddy but it did green things up around here. I also don’t think it made much difference on the crops but the cover crops have taken off again. And the millet field that Rich baled is starting to have regrowth.
Like I have said before, any moisture is good news. Still the concern for many people is going into the winter and next spring with so much ground moisture to recover. It will take a lot of moisture to replenish what we lost this spring and summer. We have also heard some good moisture reports around the area. It is good news for everyone. And of course we love the cool down in the weather!
On Sept. 7 and 8, Rich and I weaned three groups of calves and worked them. They are doing well and we have turned them out into the big pen. They are eating well from the bunk. Rich ground the oats bales and prairie hay together and he is feeding ground hay and corn together. They are due for their booster shots this week and then we want to get back to weaning the last two bunches. They will be a little harder to gather up and wean!
We have four fat cattle in the yard that will go to butcher this Thursday, so our yards will be freed up to fill them again! The cows are doing well that the calves came off of. This should save on the grass by getting the calves off, so we can continue to graze into the fall.
Fall calving is going well, also. There are not many of those left to calve, so we will have to think about working those calves. All the bulls are home and accounted for with the exception of one, and we are pretty sure we know where he is!
Our corn is drying down fast, I will take it in this morning and get the moisture tested but it looks to me like it is ready. I talked with our guy who plants and harvests our corn and he said he is watching it also. He tells me that silage chopping is finished up and now they are chopping cane and doing some earlage on the corn. He plans to start beans this week but I am of the opinion that the corn is going to beat the beans. It sounds like around the area there are places where the corn is ready before the beans.
We are seeing leaves drop on the soybeans. We were down in the eastern part of Gregory County where they have had more moisture and their corn still looks pretty green but the beans are getting ready. He also was cutting his third cutting of alfalfa and there wasn’t much there but it did make a few bales. We will not get a third on ours but the deer will be moving into it this fall.
Our hunters from Michigan were here this past weekend to set up deer stands and game cameras. They said they did see some large bucks but not as many deer as in the past. It probably is still a little early because I am sure there are plenty around.
The horses got their annual dentistry visit done last week. With our aged horse population, it is really important to check their teeth before winter. The orphan foal Annie is weaned from her goat milk but goes in for surgery next week to repair her hernia. She is our million dollar baby! The mare with the bad eye that we have been treating three times a day for two and a half months got the go ahead to go back with the herd. Her eye will continue to heal and time will tell whether she has any sight in it or not. She was also tired of being cooped up in the barn all summer and putting up with her treatment plan.
I had been down to our daughter and her family in western Nebraska a few weeks ago and plan to go back again. Their family will be weaning all their calves tomorrow and then preg checking all the cows on Wednesday. That is really a big job for them and I get to do grandma duties and watch kids while the families work the cows.
The last time I was down there I got to take the first grader to the bus in the morning. They have to allow 40 minutes to drive 22 miles to meet the school bus and then she rides the bus 20 more miles to school. I think the biggest surprise was the number of cattle guards we go across to meet the bus, 34 of them, one way! That is truly big cattle country!
As I finish up my report this morning, it is starting to rain. Probably not a lot, but at least it is moisture! That has really helped keep the dust down in the weaned calves. We are thankful for moisture! Until next time!
Sara Grim ranches with her husband, Rich, in Gregory County, South Dakota. hey have a cow-calf operation and raise some corn and small grains.