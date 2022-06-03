Picking up and pushing forward

It started off as a beautiful, sunny day in northeastern South Dakota.

There was talk of some storm clouds down south, but as Teresa Jungers looked out her front door, all she could see was clear skies.

All that changed in an instant.

As the dark wall of clouds quickly approached the farm 9 miles southeast of Watertown, Jungers, who was home alone at the time, thought she’d better get downstairs.

Suddenly, her power went off.

“I tried to go downstairs but my flashlight would keep turning off, so I was trying to grab another one in the dark,” Jungers said.

It was the afternoon of Thursday, May 12 when a 400-mile-long path of destructive straight-line winds, 16 tornadoes and a derecho wreaked havoc on much of eastern South Dakota.

Jungers managed to make it downstairs safely.

Teresa Jungers’ son Matt and his wife Lindsey live next door to her.

The couple was in Watertown with their kids, Seamus and Siobhan, at swimming lessons.

“She told us not to come back,” Lindsey Jungers said.

After waiting out the storm at the Prairie Lakes Wellness Center, Matt and Lindsey Jungers made their way home.

However, when they arrived, they were unable to enter their house, as fallen trees blocked their path.

“The trees were uprooted completely. They didn’t break off. They came from the roots,” Matt Jungers said.

The farm had received significant rainfall in the days leading up to May 12, including an inch of rain the day before, which saturated the ground, possibly making it easier for the wind to uproot the trees.

Teresa Jungers’ 11-year-old grandson Samuel said that he’d seen pictures of his grandma’s farm, but when he saw it in real life, he couldn’t believe it.

“The pictures that my mom showed me didn’t look as bad as it actually was,” he said.

“He came over to the house and gave me a big hug right away,” Teresa Jungers said.

The Jungers raise wheat, corn, soybeans and hogs, but were fortunate not to lose a single animal.

They also have a few ducks on their farm.

“We lost a few eggs, that was it,” Lindsey Jungers said.

While the Jungers are thankful that no one was hurt, their equipment and buildings had significant damage.

Teresa Jungers’ semi-trailer flipped over. Tin came off the roof of several barns and sheds. The calf barn came off its foundation.

The hog nursery, while thankfully empty, was completely destroyed.

Lindsey Jungers said they’d been working on restoring the nursery. The day after the storm, an employee, who had just finished laying the floors, came out the morning after the storm. He took one look and said, “my tools aren’t where I left them.”

“It’s crazy some of the distances stuff went,” Lindsey Jungers said.

The trees north of the house had a plastic calf shed.

The Jungers do not own cattle.

“The door to my tractor is gone. Just gone,” Teresa Jungers said.

Another row of trees had a feed trough in it that belonged to the neighbors about a mile and a half west of them.

Nearly two weeks after the storm, Matt Jungers drove over a hog panel while digging his field.

“We have no idea where that came from,” he said.

Despite the devastation, Jungers said he isn’t any more behind in his planting than he was from the rains they’d gotten, though he did spend his first day back in the field picking up downed trees.

Just to the north of the Jungers’ house is a shelterbelt. Each Halloween, they put on a haunted forest as a fundraiser for the Watertown Rebels, a 9-man amateur football team.

“Just looking at it, I was like, I don’t think we’ll be able to do it this year,” Lindsey Jungers said.

In fact, one could scarcely tell there was ever a path through the trees.

The Jungers were also working on rebuilding a small butcher shop on their property.

“We opened in February of 2021 and had a fire in May 2021,” Lindsey Jungers said, adding, “We’re getting really darn good at picking up and pushing forward.”

Teresa, Matt and Lindsey Jungers said they were thankful for all the community support and know that some people had it worse than they did.

The farm is 8 miles north of Castlewood, a town that suffered tremendous damage due to a tornado coming through.

“I feel really sorry for everything they have to go through,” Teresa Jungers said.

In the wake of the storm, the Jungers’ community has rallied around them.

Neighbors have stopped by, including helping them move trees so they could get into their home that night.

The South Dakota Pork Producers brought them a pork loin meal and goodies.

“Having an awesome support system has helped us through many storms,” Lindsey Jungers said, speaking both literally and figuratively.

Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

