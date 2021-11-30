Cavles worked before hitting the road from the Grim Ranch

As I start writing my last Crop Watcher report this morning, the feeling is bittersweet. I have so enjoyed sharing our ranch lives in south central South Dakota. There are so many who have reached out and commented on how much they enjoy reading these articles. Thank you for your kind words.
I feel that I won’t miss the pressure of the Monday morning deadlines! But thank you to the Tri-State Neighbor for asking us to participate through this growing season and allowing us to reflect every two weeks on life here on the ranch and in our community. We have enjoyed sharing our time with all of you.
Weather wise has been interesting. We moved along pretty normal for this time of year, with cold nights and warming up during the day. However last week we kind of got hit with a little taste of what is probably coming for the winter.
We ended up with gale force winds and then a little snow. The wind blew, it caused some slick roads and visibility problems with drifting in some areas. It was just a miserable few days for doing any kind of outside work.
Saturday turned out pretty nice, but when I went north to the cornfield to shut off water hydrants, I got caught in another major squall that blew in out of nowhere. The cows ran off the cornfield like they were being blown around like tumbleweeds! It was an interesting scene.
They followed me out of the cornfield down into the canyons for protection and I gave them some cake. It’s not like they needed it. The cover crop and cornstalks are holding up well and providing great feed for now.
I think most of the cattlemen are very pleased with the late season grazing that we are getting from the pastures. The little shot of rain we received really greened things up and has allowed us to leave cattle on the pastures and save the short hay supplies.
We did get that last group of calves weaned two weeks ago, and they had their booster shot last Thursday. We had trucks scheduled for the morning of Nov. 16. The majority of the calves will end up in Wynot, Nebraska, at our backgrounder.
This last group has given Rich quite a bit of grief. They broke out of their yard three nights in a row. We think it was the wind that maybe scared them. They went north one night, south the next night and both directions on the third night.
Rich is pretty sick of fixing fence, and they spent last night in the corral! One more night and they go on the truck. We sorted for steers and heifers Nov. 15.
We got the fall calves worked the day before. We use our helpers, as Sunday is their only day available. We offer a good Sunday dinner meal, but the cattle have to be worked first.
The majority of the cows are still out on grass and doing well. The less hay we have to feed, the better. The weather has really allowed us to utilize the pastures. Rich said as we completed the fall calf work, “Well, preg checking the spring cows is next on the schedule.” We will be relieved to have the calves gone and not as many chores to do!
I talked with the local elevator Nov. 15, and they feel that less than 20% of harvest is left to be completed. Things have gone well as the weather here has been very harvest friendly. They are seeing corn yields from 100-120 bushel with some more and some less. Beans have been in the 40-bushel range, and test weights have been better than expected. Once again, we were blessed after having such a dry spring and summer.
I had a special treat last week as Melisa Goss, the assistant editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, was in Burke working on a story. We had lunch together and shared many ideas. She and I connected in many areas, and it was a joy to find a young person with great interests and passions.
She met some of our local youth who have come home to further their careers in our hometown. We discussed the migration of our professionals who have worked and educated out of the area and then came home to practice their career choices. She met a local attorney, financial advisor at the bank and we discussed the local doctor, pharmacist, hospital administrator, teachers, etc. Several of our homegrown youth returned home to raise their family and contribute to a thriving rural community.
She also visited the local coffee shop, clothing store and flower shop. And of course she shared my passion for the Beef in Schools program! We didn’t even get to discuss the prescribed burn association. She promised to return and I am sure we will continue on! I love young people with passion. Good job, Tri-State Neighbor, for your choice of assistant editor!
Speaking of the Beef in Schools program, I will be gathering the donated school cows this afternoon and they need to be in Wall, South Dakota by 8 a.m. the next morning. There will be three cows for the Burke School and three cows for the Gregory School.
This is Gregory’s first time using the program, and we are so excited that they are joining in with Burke to transport the cows to be butchered.
George Kenzy of Kenzy Backgrounding is heading up the Gregory committee, and he has offered their facility to put the cows together. George or myself will be taking the cows the next morning.
I am also excited as I have quite a bit of donated money for the processing on these cows. What a great program, getting local beef in our school lunch.
Last Thursday I was invited to the school to help the local FFA students practice for their LDE (Leadership Development Events) competition, which was Nov. 15 in Mitchell. This does my heart good to see these students competing in ag broadcasting, sales, creed speaking, extemporaneous speech and employment skills. These are just the tip of the iceberg on what all is available at FFA competitions.
This group also gathered one night at the school with community leaders helping them to practice for the competition. This is such an exciting opportunity for our new FFA chapter, but what a bright future we have in agriculture. I love seeing these students stepping out of their comfort zone and helping to prepare them for their futures!
Annie, the orphan foal is doing well. I think she has picked up quite a bit since we wormed her a few weeks ago. Maybe next spring we will have to have an Annie update!
As we go forward on the ranch, we look to preg checking cows and checking water with cold weather moving in. We still have a few chores, as we are feeding a few fat cattle and then the small calves that stayed home.
Our bank renewal is at the end of November, and tax planning is ongoing. Rich will continue to stay busy with brand inspections and ranch work. I will continue to help out at our daughter’s flower shop, work with the Beef in Schools program, the prescribed burn association, and our local Burke Riding Club. I will pull grandma duty in Nebraska in December, as our youngest daughter is expecting her fourth child.
I have enjoyed writing these reports and will definitely miss the opportunity to recap ranch events.
Sara Grim ranches with her husband, Rich, in Gregory County, South Dakota. They have a cow-calf operation and raise some corn and small grains. Sara is treasurer of the Mid-Missouri Prescribed Burn Association, an effort to control eastern red cedar trees.