Cold spring, high winds impact crops and fieldwork

Our crop was planted in good soil conditions and is off to a good start for the most part.
Most planting is completed here, although some are still reclaiming and planting wet areas as they dry up from last year’s excessive moisture. Drought is on the minds of most producers in this area, and recent winds have caused some soil blowing and damage to emerging corn and soybeans in areas. The wind has been relentless and has delayed spraying more than producers would like.
We have received some rain in recent days, although the amounts vary from a trace to over 2 inches. We are in a freeze watch as I write this May 27, which could also cause some damage, as all crops are up and growing.
We had significant winter kill in some of our alfalfa despite the mild winter and the cold has delayed the first cutting significantly.
Small grains are off to a good start despite several frost events after emergence. Our oat crop looks great and hopefully will yield some high-quality groats to mill for our new company, Anthem. We are excited about the addition of vertical integration into our family farm, selling our oatmeal into retail markets.
Row crop stands and emergence are above average. We’re just in need of some warmer weather and timely rains.
My brothers and nephews have been busy getting cattle to pasture and finishing up AI’ing. Water availability in some pastures is an issue as many dugouts are dry or near empty. We have been cleaning some dugouts digging in rural water hook ups in preparation of a possible drought.