Corn harvest wrapping up for Lee in eastern South Dakota

Good day. I hope the harvest finds you well. Around the farm we have been chipping away at the corn. We are around 80% done and will have all but a few pheasant hunting acres wrapped up in the next couple days.
Like the soybeans, the yields have been all over the board. We have seen some excellent corn and some lackluster corn. Overall, I am pleased with how the yield will finish given the year that we had.
The no-till corn has had a better look to it all year long, and that proved to be true in the grain tank. The conventionally tilled ground just simply ran out of moisture a week or two earlier, and this year that made a significant difference.
Corn harvest is always more fun for me than soybean harvest. I think it has to do with not being at the mercy of mother nature. This year the only thing mother nature has thrown at us that has stopped us is windy days.
As dry as the fields are, we made the decision to park the machines a few different times last week for fear of what could happen if we had a “thermal event.” With no real chance of rain in the forecast and only a few days of going left, it seemed like the prudent choice.
The machines have been running well. We have ran both combines when we have the people to do so. The newer machine has had a few more learning curves that I am trying to get sorted out. I am sure in time I will get it.
We have a couple new-to-us corn heads this year and have been happy with the job they are doing. Our old corn head was probably as old as I am, so it is nice to get into something with a little less wear on it.
I haven’t done any of the pasture spraying that I had planned on. It is so dry I don’t know that it would be effective. I will put it on my to do list for next spring at this point.
Calves still need to be worked. We will get to that once the combines get parked for the year.
Until next time, have a safe harvest!
Rob Lee raises corn, soybean, oats and black Angus cattle in Kingsbury County, South Dakota. He’s also a crop adjuster and serves on the conservation board.