Cows ready to get at cover crop after corn harvest

After the last Crop Watcher update where we reported over 2 inches of rain, we received another .40 that week which is really a boost in our area. The cover crops continue to grow and prosper and the pastures have greened up quite a bit.
The rain did slow the harvest down but since that time we have had nothing but beautiful fall weather. Somedays are almost too warm. We got to 80 degrees Oct. 17 and were predicted to reach that Oct. 18.
Our corn harvest was completed on Saturday. The crew moves in and makes short work of our few acres. Everything went well. The bin is full and we sent a truckload to town.
We still have not heard a yield but the guys doing our corn say that yields are running anywhere from 60 to 160 bushel on dryland acres. In the Fairfax area, soybeans were 50-plus bushels and corn 90-130 bushels per acre. The test weight on soybeans was good but corn is dry and the kernels were smaller than usual so test is lighter than normal.
Our harvest people moved on and planned to complete all their corn acres by Oct. 20. It has been great weather for harvest and after the summer we had, everyone is thankful for the yields they received.
It is a good feeling to have harvest completed. The cows were hanging on the fence as the combine went through the field. They know that will be their next move. They are anxious to clean up the corn field and eat on the cover crop that is turning out to be great feed.
They are still in the river country and have left plenty of fuel in case we decide to do our prescribed burn in the winter or spring. There was a lot of old grass before they went in and of course that is not what they want to eat. They are chasing the new green growth.
We have one group of calves left to wean but it has been a struggle to find the time between building new fence, brand inspections, working at the sale barns and all the necessary fall work. The Black Hills kind of gave us a scare last week with their 2 feet of snow. We know it will be coming.
My daughter was visiting with a neighbor yesterday in church. The lady told her they had gone to Iowa for a family reunion and someone asked about a Crop Watcher in the area. They wanted to know about the orphan foal and how she is doing. Who knew that Little Orphan Annie would be such a celebrity?
Annie is doing well but she has had an interesting summer. She spent the summer drinking goat milk (I was lucky to find three suppliers) and bonding with our granddaughter’s 25-year-old gelding.
In August she developed a hernia on her belly. I had the vet look at it and it definitely needed surgery but he wanted to wait until she was weaned from her goat milk. So the first of September we started the weaning process, as she was 3 months old and she was eating grain really well. She had her surgery Sept. 27. It only took a couple of hours and I was able to bring her home. Then on Oct. 10 she did not come down for her grain. I had to go looking for her after dinner and found her in the trees and not feeling well at all. So back to the vet we went and she had a bad infection, likely due to the surgery. She spent three days in the hospital but is home now and doing well.
The only other downside is that her buddy, the 25 year old gelding went to Nebraska to spend the winter and we are working on finding her a new companion. I brought my good saddle horse in but they are not bonding at all. Not sure who will step in next. But to answer everyone’s questions, yes, Annie is doing well and is our million dollar baby!
Our burn association was scheduled for a directors meeting Oct. 19. We were to review burn plans and look forward to an active burn season coming up. Hopefully we can proceed with many of the scheduled burns in our area.
Interest continues to grow, as the problem of woody encroachment remains a persistent problem in the Great Plains. We continue to lose so much of our grassland to woody encroachment and tillage.
Sean Kelly and myself participated in a Zoom training with NRCS that showed the progression of woody encroachment over the last several years. It is traveling faster than we had expected. South Dakota is in a good place to get ahead of the problem now. Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska deal with this on an annual basis, but we in South Dakota should be starting now to stay ahead of the problem.
We continue to get fall work completed before the snow flies! Happy harvest to everyone!
Sara Grim ranches with her husband, Rich, in Gregory County, South Dakota. They have a cow-calf operation and raise some corn and small grains.