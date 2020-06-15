We have had around 2.5 inches of rain in the past two weeks and luckily we missed the severe weather this time. These rains have kept the profile full and filled back in some low spots that we had gotten planted. The hot, dry winds in the area over the past week have quickly begun the drying out process, as well as reminded us why we try to no till as much as possible in our area to reduce the erosion that can happen with the extreme windy days.
We ended up around 20% prevent plant, which was a big improvement over last year. Most of those acres were on our more marginal ground.
The corn crop is looking great in our area and on our farm with a lot of potential. Hopefully the winds lessen at some point this week so we can clean up some of the problem fields with a post emerge herbicide application.
Soybeans have emerged nicely with good stands and are off to a good start.
Pasture conditions are great with plentiful grass. Bluegrass seems to be the most plentiful in the pastures this year.
We did manage to get first cutting of alfalfa put up without a lot of moisture, which is always great!
The next couple weeks we will be finishing up AI on our cows, spraying corn and soybeans and then moving on to doing some Y-drop nitrogen applications on the corn.
Also will be starting on putting up grass hay in the coming weeks, and that crop looks to be above average.
Matt Bischoff farms in Beadle County, S.D. He submitted his report June 14.