We continue to get very nice timely rains on our farm. We have had right around an inch in the last two weeks, and they were split up and soaked in nicely.
These August rains are great for our soybeans that our putting on pods. The soybean crop on our farm is looking to be above average at this point with adequate moisture and good growing conditions.
I have continued to look for soybean disease and insect pressure but so far we have not seen any on our farm. Waterhemp has definitely been a problem in soybean fields this year with some late escapes causing problems.
The corn continues to look great as well at our place, and right now we are around 100 growing degree units (GDUs) ahead of normal.
At this current pace we will most likely see corn hit black layer around Sept. 10-15 with normal weather the next month.
I have seen some areas of fields that are showing nitrogen deficiency that either did not get a second application of nitrogen or had too much water standing for too long in the middle of June when we received some larger amounts of rain and most likely lost some of our nitrogen.
We did get some more of our prevent acres shaped up and planted to a cover crop these past few weeks, which is encouraging for hopefully getting something planted on them timely in 2021.
Pasture conditions continue to stay in very good shape with the well timed rains. We have seen a lot of face flies on the cattle this year, which has resulted in seeing some cases of pinkeye start to show up.
Over the next couple weeks we will be looking to get the third cutting of alfalfa put up and start working on the combine and heads to make sure they are ready for what looks to be a big harvest.
Matt Bischoff farms in Beadle County, S.D. He submitted his report Aug. 10.