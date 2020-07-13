With the midpoint of summer already here, our corn crop in the northeast corner of the state continues to be ahead of schedule and look good.
According to growing degree unit (GDU) charts starting May 15, we are about 15%-20% ahead of normal. By the time this is printed, much of the corn will be at or nearing tassel stage. Soybeans as well continue to be ahead of normal in maturity due to the warm weather pattern along with adequate moisture. The spring wheat is largely headed out with some fields beginning to turn.
Pastures are in great condition, along with the hay production moving along quite nicely due to a more cooperative weather pattern than the previous couple of years. Spring planted forage crops are now being harvested as well.
According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln drought monitor, a good portion of northeastern South Dakota is now in an “abnormally dry” stage, along with the far eastern part of region along the Minnesota border is now in stage 1 drought. Considering the past couple of years of excess moisture, it seems unimaginable to see this type of dryness show up.
We have had a number of thunderstorms roll through the area with some areas seeing spotty heavy rainfall along with wind and hail damage while completely missing others.
We have been sending in tissue samples and are awaiting test results to determine crop needs going forward. Along with nutritional needs, we are also actively monitoring for pests, mainly spider mites and aphids in soybeans, corn rootworm and corn borers.
Soybeans are getting a second herbicide application as well. Managing the prevent plant acres going forward will be in full focus with herbicides for weed control followed by cover crops.
During the middle of July, we are typically getting 4-H projects finalized for the local county fair. As of this writing time, we are in limbo. Our county fair has been canceled and 4-H is in the process of determining which activities will be implemented.
In addition to normal summer activities, we are making arrangements to get our graduate moved into college next month. Time flies! We hope summer is going well for everyone. It is hard to believe we are in the third week of July already.
Jerry Mork farms in Day County, South Dakota. His report was submitted July 12.