Here in the northeastern South Dakota, corn, wheat and soybean planting has essentially wrapped up, however there is some last-minute soybeans being planted.
Another tough spring of planting has resulted in thousands of acres of prevent plant – primarily corn, as there were more windows of opportunity for soybean planting. The National Weather Service two-week outlook at the time of this writing is calling for dryer and warmer conditions which would have been very welcome a month ago.
There have been some isolated areas of hail and wind damage from a storm that passed through, and affected producers are weighing options for replant of soybeans. We currently have surplus subsoil moisture which will allow crops to develop at a healthy pace. We will be planning to get side dressing applications done in the next couple of weeks
The corn crop is off to a relatively good start with corn ranging from VE to V3-plus in some areas. Soybeans are mostly emerged as well. The haying season is now in full swing and with the dryer weather pattern should allow good progress. Should the warm, dry pattern continue, it could be a concern for crops longer term.
Pastures have been a large beneficiary of the wet conditions and are in great condition for grazing.
We have had a tremendous amount of wind recently which has presented challenges for getting timely herbicide applications completed. It is going to be a priority to take advantage of calmer conditions to get caught up on spraying. As herbicide applications are completed on crops, we will shift to getting prevent plant acres sprayed and then move to getting these acres planted to cover crops, providing weather cooperates.
With our local high school graduation coming up this weekend, it has been busy getting everything ready. Local businesses are slowly starting to get back to normal operations as well, including restaurants beginning to accommodate dining room service.
Jerry Mork farms in Day County, South Dakota. His report was submitted June 15.