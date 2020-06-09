We still have a lot to plant at Bear Butte Gardens, but are slowly chipping away at it. Tender garden transplants are not particularly prepared for our South Dakota winds, and we had a lot of wind in May.
We pick the calmest parts of each day and try to plant around the wind as much as possible. We plant transplants for tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, brassicas, onions, and some flowers and direct seed most of the other vegetables.
We have the majority of the potatoes, onions, greens, and brassicas out in the gardens. We have about 25% of the tomatoes out and will finish those this week. We still need to seed melons, squash, corn and succession plantings of greens, carrots, and beets.
The temperatures have been nice and cool the past couple weeks for planting, just the wind has been challenging. We had only about a half inch of rain the last half of May, so we started using the drip irrigation in the gardens.
Now that nights are staying a little warmer and the sun is making an appearance, weed pressure is stepping up. Plastic, hay, and cloth mulch work well for weed control in some gardens. Mostly we are focused on planting right now, but will switch to weed control as planting tapers off.
Our pastures are lush and green. We will be putting juvenile broilers into chicken “tractors” soon. They will go out on pasture to do some foraging and fertilizing.
We will start staking out the electric fencing for future grazing for the lambs and goats. Our small group of young steers just started their pasture rotation over the weekend.
We are all looking forward to more sunshine in June at Bear Butte Gardens!