We received spotty rain last week throughout the area. We had a range of 3 inches to a trace. The rain was very welcome with the hot and windy conditions that we have been having recently crops were looking stressed.
Side dressing corn is happening right now. With dryer conditions in the field, farmers are saying that it has been the best conditions to do side dressing over the last five years.
The overall conditions of crops in my area are looking great. Some of the crops that were slower to come up are all now catching up and things are looking uniform.
Farmers are finishing up the first round of spraying. The first cutting of hay is basically completed and baled up. The windy, dry conditions that we had made for good hay making and a lot of it was put up without a rain on it.
Pastures in the area are really coming along with the rain that we received. The heat made the grass take off. Cooler conditions that we had early in the season set the grass back a little a bit.
Now that first round of spraying has been completed, farmers in the area are starting to cut road ditches and get them baled up.
Brian Pfarr farms in Redwood County, Minn. He submitted his report June 15.