The weather has been keeping us hopping. The blowing rain storm we had Sunday brought us right at about 1 inch of rain. It caused a few broken branches and deposited all the sand at the bottom of the yard again. It knocked out the computer technology. We just had to be patient until it was up and running again. Now my email doesn't recognize me. Oh, my!
We did not suffer too much. Our prayers go out to those farther east of us whose crops were heavily damaged.
Some of the corn is pretty yellow, being its roots are covered in water and no root base. We had some corn in the area blow over that had no root base. The crops that are in better drained soil look pretty good.
We got the last of the grassland hay chopped and ready for bagging. We put the cutter, wagon and two silage trucks to work. There is always a thrill in driving beside the cutter to catch your load.
Carl diced up the ground to put in a crop of rye. With no rye to be found close by, he chose forage corn that will make great silage. Carl just got done and we received about an inch of rain that night as well. What a blessing to get that hay crop off and to have the ground worked and planted before the rain.
The garden has tomatoes on but nothing is turning yet. We have has good sweet corn and new potatoes. The chickens are about ready to be harvested. They are later than I wanted, but with COVID-19, the hatches were slower this year.
With all the moisture the mosquitoes are in rare form, making it hard to stay in the garden very long. I think the weeds are winning.
We have been blessed to have some of grandkids visit on an off over the past few weeks. The end of this week, several will be back to school - COVID or no.
That is good to start getting back to normal. We all just need to take caution and be safe.
I am very anxious for football season. Go Big Red! I pray they can all play safely.
Krista Podany and Carl Dobias farm in Knox County, Neb. She submitted her report Aug. 10.