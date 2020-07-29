With the July wrapping up, we are beginning to see small grain harvest getting started. Some of the oats fields are being harvested as well as some of the early planted spring wheat.
Corn development continues to be maturing well ahead of schedule with more than 90% tasseled and in silking stage. As a co-op manager commented, it should be a quick harvest this year, with quick development of crops and the large number of prevent plant acres. Soybeans as well are nearly all flowering now and are doing well.
In addition to the very warm temperatures over the past couple of weeks, there have also been a number of scattered thunderstorms passing through. As is the nature of these events, there were areas that have received around an inch of rain and others barely a tenth over the July 24-27 weekend.
We now have a large area in the northeast corner in D0 drought category, which seems impossible after the last two years. Crops and pastures still look good with the subsoil moisture is still making up for shortfalls. We will be needing moisture in August to finish out these crops.
Typically, this is the time of year where county fair preparation along with 4-H last minute planning takes place, but this year will be the exception. Hopefully, 2021 will be back to normal – whatever normal will be following this year’s events.
We are planning to get our high school graduate off to Lincoln and moved into residential housing where he will become a Husker! (Ironically, he is assigned to the same hall that I lived in.) It will be a change in our household being a semi-empty nester.
Soybean herbicide applications are wrapping up and the tremendous number of prevent plant acres continue to be sprayed and worked. Cover crop planting will be a big focus for the next month for prevent plant and harvested wheat acres. Scouting soybeans for aphids and mites are actively being done and will continue. We wish everyone a safe and productive week until we report again!
Jerry Mork farms in Day County. His report was submitted July 27.