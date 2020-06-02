As we enter the first week of June, the planting challenges in northeastern South Dakota continue with some limited improvement. Most of the corn planting has wrapped up at this point and soybeans are now just being planted.
Prevent plant continues to play a major factor in the northeastern part of the state. We have had limited moisture in the past two weeks, but the excesses of the past year continue to plague field operations and conditions. An area producer commented that even some of his tiled ground was mush below the surface.
The long-standing excess water issue has caused the ground to be less than ideal for crop health, even as some areas have dried out. An area agronomist commented that to get our soil health back will require managing PP areas with a good mix of cover crops and invasive weed management.
Many acres that have been planted are now seeing a flush of dandelions, which will have to be addressed. Once again, to the far eastern part of the region along the Minnesota border, crops have been in for the most part and are looking good as that area doesn’t have prevalent problems with excess moisture.
With soybeans now the focus of activity, sprayers have been rolling, applying pre-emerge herbicides. Spring wheat crops are mostly emerged and are now getting timely applications of pesticides.
Corn fields are mostly emerged at this point, and much of the early corn looks to have a yellow tint to it as a result of excess moisture.
This moisture is creating a hay crop that looks to be a bumper. Pastures and alfalfa are off to a great start. A local implement dealer commented that they are planning for a very busy haying season.
The forecast for the first week of June is calling for warm conditions, which will give, crops, pastures and hay fields a strong start.
The early growing season will now shift to crop scouting, pesticide application and the side-dressing season. With the bizarre events of this year, we also have high school graduation scheduled for June 21, which will be a first. This date is also subject to change depending on the virus progression. We hope that this date will ultimately hold as plans are largely in place.