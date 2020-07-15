We’re definitely in the dog days of summer, experiencing heat and humidity with a few light scattered showers over past couple weeks.
So far we’ve been fortunate and haven’t had any hail or wind damage. I have seen a lot of that posted on Twitter in the Midwest, and if that’s the way the rain comes I’ll take my chances and hope to miss it.
I did get second cutting alfalfa baled between showers. Good quality but less than half of 1st cutting in tonnage. I think the heat took the top end off.
I have been out scouting corn and soybean fields for insect pressure and disease. So far, I haven’t seen any issues, but I plan on treating all corn-on-corn with fungicide. That’s mainly for late season stalk quality and harvest-ability. Certain hybrids that show a good response to treatment planted following soybeans.
We have some corn tasseling now, and think all will be by midweek around July 15. Soybeans are in R1 stage. We usually treat all beans with fungicide in that R3 time frame. I haven’t seen any aphids yet but expect to and will treat for them at fungicide treatment time.
Our O’Brien County Fair runs from July 18-23. There will be very limited entertainment. The event is mainly to have youth show their livestock. They’ll bring them in the day of the show and load them on truck that night. There will be no end-of-fair auction, from what I understand.
COVID-19 sure has affected fairs. Our Iowa State Fair is canceled, the Clay County Fair has been canceled. Just last week, Iowa Corn found out the Iowa versus Iowa State CyHawk game has been canceled. This is one of Iowa Corn’s largest promotional events of the year. It has been very well received over the years and has made connections around the U.S. and world promoting corn in all forms, from ethanol to livestock feed to exports, and all the 4,000 products that use corn! I’m very disappointed this is being canceled, but also understand the health concerns of COVID-19!
Hope all of you the best and enjoy your summer!
Kelly Nieuwenhuis farms in O’Brien County, Iowa. His report was filed July 12.