Since the last report on June 15, we’ve received between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain, and crops are responding well to moisture and heat.
We finished post application of soybean herbicides and spraying conditions were excellent with low- to mid- 80s for temps and wind speeds under 10 mph.
We’ve used dicamba herbicides in past and have had excellent results with them. One thing we have experienced when using a product like Flexstar is a reduction in white mold damage, so we went back to using a generic brand with our Roundup. But I also sure hope we have dicamba herbicides available for years to come to offer another option to help reduce weed resistance to certain herbicides.
Weed kill seems to be excellent and beans should canopy in the next week or so. I will be scouting crops over next few weeks looking for leaf diseases and insect pressure. With all the early wind events and leaf damage to crops, I fear some bacterial leaf disease may appear. We will be more likely to treat corn and soybeans with fungicide this year.
My late summer months become busy with meeting and lobbying events. Between Iowa Corn, National Corn Growers and U.S. Grains Council and ethanol plant meetings, it is very time consuming. But I honestly enjoy the challenges, and needless to say this year has thrown a lot of new challenges at us. With COVID-19 we are unable to meet in person, so through Zoom and virtual lobbying we will be faced with trying to make do to get our messages across.
I have had some good experiences with these new methods of communicating and realize this will be part of the future. But I’ve also had some bad experiences that would have been avoided in face-to-face meetings where individuals would have been more willing to speak up and where you can better read peoples’ emotions. But we need to be willing to adapt and make the best of the situation we’re dealt.
I will be continuing to promote higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel. Agriculture cannot afford to lose these markets, and consumers need to continue to benefit from the savings of a better octane source and the better health and environmental aspects of biofuels.
I hope everyone has a safe, healthy Fourth of July celebrating America’s Independence!
Kelly Nieuwenhuis farms in O’Brien County, Iowa. His report was filed June 28.