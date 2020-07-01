The soil profile continues to stay full on our farm after another 2.25 inches of rain this last week. That’s 4.35 inches since my last report and 7 inches for the month of June!
We are losing some more acres to drown out after this latest round of rain but are thankful that we avoided the extreme amounts. My brother-in-law southeast of Cavour had more than 5 inches this latest storm.
Our corn is really taking off and most of it is waist to chest high now after the recent warm and humid days. Our first field of corn planted April 29 has accumulated 896 GDU’s (growing degree units) so far, which is slightly above average.
We got a small window this last week to make our post-emerge herbicide application on our corn. It was definitely needed in areas of the fields, especially fields that were not planted last year that have increased weed pressure. The soybean post-emerge herbicide application may be more difficult with our most recent rain making fields very soggy again. Also, the July 1 cutoff date for spraying dicamba will factor in as well for what we do.
The hot and humid weather forecast for our area the next week or two will hopefully help the crop use some of our excess soil moisture. Corn looks as good as I can remember for this time of year. Hopefully we can get a chance to do some late nitrogen applications the next week or so with Y-drops.
Pasture conditions continue to look great with plentiful grass. We wrapped up AI on our cows, and we will be putting more embryos in at one of our cooperator herds next week.
We will continue putting up grass hay the next few weeks and the second cutting alfalfa doesn’t look to be too far off either.
We are looking forward to spending some time with family over the Fourth of July and celebrating Parker and Reagan’s birthday as well! Hope everyone has a fun and safe Fourth!
Matt Bischoff farms in Beadle County, South Dakota. His report was submitted June 28.