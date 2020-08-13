Since my last update we have received a few spotty showers. Over all we’re doing OK as far as moisture is concerned, but rain is always welcome in August to help finish the soybeans.
We completed our fungicide treatments on all soybeans early in August, having found over the years that we get a good response to soybean fungicide.
I have been scouting corn fields when I get a chance and have been a little surprised by some pollination issues. It’s nothing really severe, but with what I thought were good conditions I didn’t think that would be an issue. The only thing that could have caused this was heat, even with good moisture. I will keep you posted as time goes by on how those issues affect us.
I plan on a third cutting of alfalfa this week. I will be keeping an eye on the forecast to make the decision on when I will get that done.
Our family has my dad’s estate auction behind us. It was an emotional day, with much of our family being there to help us through the day. I know the equipment was just material things, but also know how much my dad enjoyed taking care of his equipment and farming.
We had Machinery Pete attend the sale, and I had the pleasure of meeting him and doing some interviews about my dad, our family and his passion for agriculture. My mom talked with Greg (Machinery Pete), and after interview he said over 13 years of doing his show that was one of his favorite interviews! I’m a bit concerned because Mom told a story of one of my poor choices as a young man! I tried to bribe camera man to accidentally delete that video, but he laughed at me and said no this is too good! So we’ll see how the editing goes.
The sale went very well and showed how taking good care of equipment pays.
Over the next few weeks we’ll be getting bins ready for harvest, checking augers and starting to look over the combine.
I have several Zoom meetings over the next week with Iowa Corn and an in-person board meeting with Siouxland Energy. The biofuels industry has definitely had its challenges over the past few years with small refinery exemptions (SREs), the oil war and now COVID-19. We are definitely in survival mode and doing all we can to get through this challenging time.
We all know how important biofuels are to the ag economy and rural America, and I am optimistic that the future is bright, so I will continue to fight for this industry!
Kelly Nieuwenhuis farms in O’Brien County, Iowa. His report was filed Aug. 10.