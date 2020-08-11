The rains have been occurring on an off over the past two weeks with a wide range of amounts throughout the area. Amounts have ranged from 0.2 to over 2 inches in the region.
The overall crop condition is still sitting at excellent, and general consensus is that crops are about 10 to 14 days ahead of what we were last year.
We are still monitoring aphids to see where threshold is at and determine if they need top be sprayed in the next 10 days. There have been reports of spider mites showing in pockets in the region. There have been some concerns with corn rootworm. There’s an uptick from last year with numbers we have been seeing.
The third cutting of hay has been a challenge to get put up in a timely fashion with the spotty rains that we have been getting. For the most part, the third cutting will be wrapped up this week.
The weed control is basically done for the year, and people are out spot pulling escape areas that they have.
Cover crops have been getting flown on in the area to get nice growth by the time harvest is ready providing protection from soil erosion and improving soils in the off season.
Gardens in the area have been bountiful over the entire region with sweet corn maturing and being canned as that crop came fast with the heat units.
Brian Pfarr farms in Redwood County, Minn. He submitted his report Aug. 10.