We mostly wrapped up planting soybeans the last few days of May, and I would say that is right about normal to slightly ahead of normal. There are still some spots that are too wet to plant, and we will determine what to do with them as the next week progresses.
The corn has all emerged nicely and is really starting to pop with the warm weather we have started to get.
We have gotten exactly what we have needed this spring with below average precipitation, some nice, warm weather and some nice half-inch rains to help with activation of chemicals and seed emergence. We had around half an inch of rain over Memorial Day weekend.
There are definitely some problem fields when it comes to weed pressure after last year’s wet weather that didn’t allow us to get some of them sprayed. We have gotten most everything sprayed at least once, but we will be on the lookout for escapes and hopefully we can control them early this year.
The first cutting of alfalfa should start taking place for us this week. The recent warmer weather has made the hay and pastures really come along. It looks to be a nice crop.
Besides starting on alfalfa this week, we will be synchronizing our AI cows and setting up donors and recips for embryo transfer.