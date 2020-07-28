We have been getting rain on a pretty regular basis and the crops are looking excellent.
Over this past weekend there were impressive amounts of rain that fell which ranged from 1.5 to 6.5 inches.
The airplanes have been going through out the area to apply fungicide with the hopes that the benefit outweighs the cost.
Farmers are scouting the beans frequently and seeing if they are going to spray aphids. With this last hard rain, the numbers dropped dramatically.
Small grain harvest has just started with good yield being reported for the ones that are done with harvest.
Brian Pfarr farms in Redwood County, Minn. He submitted his report July 27.