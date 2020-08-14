Crops are looking really good in southeastern South Dakota, reporter crop watcher Andy Lacey from Trent.
The area got a little hail and wind during a storm the morning of Aug. 10, but his fields were mostly spared. He had some of his taller grasses blown down.
Before the Monday morning storm, Lacey recorded 0.2 of an inch of rain in the last couple weeks. He was irrigating his crops some, but the area was sitting pretty fair for moisture.
“The ground had a good base to start. I didn’t feel like I was having to make up a bunch,” he said.
Lacey had harvested about three-fourths of his small grain. He applied some fertilizer to help the crop along this season, but he didn’t go overly heavy, he said.
“I’m just experimenting trying to get the ground to work harder instead of giving it everything it wanted,” he said.
He was spraying fields this week, getting ready to plant cover crops. He’ll plant a mix of three legumes, three brassicas and three grasses, looking to build biomass.
Repairs to the combine and swather were keeping him busy, and he brought some grassfed cows to the local locker Monday. Cattle were doing well on pasture, but he had to treat another group for pink eye.
Lacey observed that it’s been a weird year for pests and weed growth. Where wild cucumbers were a problem last year, they’re not so much this year. There are fewer mosquitoes but more grasshoppers, and the grass doesn’t seem to be coming in very well, he said.
“Something happened with the cycle in the weather,” he said.
Andy Lacey farms in Moody County, S.D. He gave a report Aug. 10.