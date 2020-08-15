We are beginning to see some of the “heavier” summer vegetables setting on well and ripening for harvest, including acorn squash, tomatoes, okra and peppers.
This week is the Sturgis motorcycle rally, and we have the constant daytime rumble in the background while we are gardening and doing our livestock chores. In contrast to 25 years ago, when we moved onto this piece of land, our nighttimes now are quite peaceful during the rally! In 1996, night was pretty much just as noisy as the daytime – one more sign that the rally crowd is changing and maybe aging a bit.
This year we have friends serving smoked pork sandwiches and meals out of our new commercial kitchen facility, and we have the farm stand open every day through rally. We have the occasional rally attendee stopping in to buy vegetables, but mostly it is our local customers who are braving the traffic to get here. We are very thankful for their dedication to our “buy local” endeavors! We are making “salads to go” each day for those attending the rally or locals who are working the rally and want a bit healthier alternative than the typical rally fare. Those are selling very well.
This is always a good week to get a caught up on weeding and watering around the gardens, so that is how any extra time is being spent outside the farm stand sales.
Our rainfall so far in August has been just .22 inch. Typically we get a couple heavy rainstorms during the motorcycle rally, so we will see how this week plays out moisture-wise. Our temperatures have been very nice in the 80s during the days and 50s-60s at night.
Michelle and Rick Grosek operate Bear Butte Gardens in Sturgis, S.D.