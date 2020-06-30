The very welcomed rainfall and not so welcomed thunderstorms the past couple weeks amounted to almost 2 inches of rain. This time the hail missed us, but the power was knocked out for a brief time.
Corn planted for fall harvest is knee- to waist-high – some with the aide of irrigation. The silage corn and forage Sudan grasses that were planted after oat or rye harvest are popping out about 6 inches.
There are still some windrowed oats and rye waiting to be baled or chopped. Alfalfa is looking very good. With rain we should have a nice second crop.
Side dressing of corn for fertilizer and spraying for weeds is nearly complete. When not in the field, there’s always equipment in the shop to repair.
As always, visits from grandchildren and a little rain are always welcome here. The next northeastern Nebraska tractor pull for is July 11 in Albion.
Many blessings to all have a safe Fourth of July holiday.
Krista Podany and Carl Dobias farm in Knox County, Neb. She submitted her report June 29.