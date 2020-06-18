We had 0.39 inches of rain for the first two weeks of June and everything is still green, but just beginning to look a little dry here and there.
We took a steer to the butcher this morning and took that opportunity to move our small group of young steers and the neighbor’s visiting cow (aka fence jumper) to the second grazing pasture. They had not put much of a dent on the first pasture over the past month.
We received our order of 100 freedom ranger chicks a couple weeks ago and have been keeping them in an inside brooder until they get partially feathered out. They will be heading outside to chicken tractors very soon, alongside the Cornish cross broilers that are already outside.
We have been adding turkey eggs to the incubator as our Naragansett and bourbon red hens have been laying them. So far the Narragansetts are outpacing the bourbon reds on egg production this year.
This week we are transplanting out some late greens, onions, and the final tomatoes and peppers. We have started harvesting broccoli, kale and lettuce from the outside gardens. We should have snow peas setting on outside over the next week, and we plant to begin the bean harvest from inside the high tunnel.
We will also start harvesting garlic scapes this week and adding them to the CSA produce bags. Garlic scapes are the tender shoots that hard neck garlic sends up this time of year. If you leave them on the plant they will turn into flowers and then tiny little garlic seed or bulbils. We like to harvest the scapes while they are still tender as they can be cut up and added to any recipe where you might normally use garlic cloves or you can make an amazing garlic scape pesto with them.
We have seen a little bit of flea beetle pressure on the outside brassica crops, but nothing too severe. Part of having organic CSA shares is providing education to the customers about why there are tiny little holes on the leaves of some of the greens and not others.
We are also starting to pull some of our early finished crops out of the high tunnel greenhouse, feed the roughage to the poultry, and then we will work up those sections and prep them for replanting with some late summer crops, maybe a couple fun things like peanuts and okra that love the heat in the summer high tunnel.
Michelle and Rick Grosek operate Bear Butte Gardens in Meade County, S.D. They submitted their report June 15.