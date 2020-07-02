With heat and rain, crops are growing rapidly at the Lacey farm. Barley went through flag lead to heading out quickly, and an eight-way mix of small grains is in full bloom. Andy Lacey planted a mix of barley, oats, flax, safflower, fava bean, field pea and spelt on three fields for grazing, silage or harvesting for grain. It gives Lacey options he said, and it looks neat as well.
“It’s just really neat how it’s intertwined,” he said. “It would be awesome to have animals on it and see what they do.”
Lacey started a tight rotational grazing schedule with a herd of 30 cattle. While they were on a two and a half day rotation, Lacey cut the cells in thirds and now moves the group every day. It can be beneficial for controlling weeds by letting the cattle trample them and helping different grasses thrive, he explained, but it’s a delicate balance to be sure the cattle are getting enough to eat.
“What I’m trying to do is to get away from the average 500-pounds per acre,” he said of the standard stocking rate.
His pasture pigs have been out grazing, too. Chickens move in behind them.
“The chickens come running,” he said. “They like looking through the stuff that the pigs left.”
The Laceys butchered a group of chickens in early June and will get new chicks in July.
As for crops, Lacey said he’s seeing some corn shoot up in the hot days, but other fields are uneven and limited by weeds. Some soybean fields are short. Lacey plans to do some soil sampling and hopefully tissue samples to find what is limiting his crops.
Andy Lacey farms in Moody County, S.D. He gave his report June 29.