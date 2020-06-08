Warm weather is kicking in. The last of May we have had right at 2 1/4 inches of very needed rain. With the wind and warm weather, it sucks away fast.
The lil’ yellow airplane has been busy spraying alfalfa for the overeating weevils. Some alfalfa harvest started over the weekend. It is not very tall, but blooming ready.
The last few days have been busy with cows and bulls going to pasture. The pastures are shorter than normal per the calendar, but with cold nights we just need some consistent warm days to kick off the growing season. We took a couple cows in for harvest and now have to the freezer ready for new meat. There will be a new whiff in the area with hamburgers and steaks on the grill.
We are working on getting Sudan grass and corn planted exclusively for silage. The corn and soybeans that were planted the beginning of May are being sprayed or cultivated. Amazing – weeds sure come fast and furious in any weather.
The semis are busy hauling corn from our bins to the elevators or the area feedlots and dairies for immediate consumption. Normally This time of year there is not much wait time at the CVA elevator, but we now have an early morning line-up.
There is always maintenance to do on the equipment, which could cause a parts run. Some piece of equipment is always taking its turn in the shop, being regularly greased or wrenched. With tractor pulling season rapidly approaching, we've gotta get that tractor ready for the track.
This is a busy time. Praying always for safety and health for all farmers and ranchers.