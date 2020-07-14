The crops in our area continue to be in great condition. Some corn is just starting to tassel and the rest shouldn’t be too far behind.
We have had around 2.25 inches of rain the last two weeks with most of it coming July 8. We are ready to get some longer stretches of dry weather, as we continue to stay pretty saturated.
So far pest and disease pressure hasn’t been an issue in our corn or soybeans.
If we can get some drier weather we hope to be able to get our prevent plant acres worked and dried out so we can possibly get a cover crop put on them to help get them in shape for next year.
Second cutting of alfalfa is going on in the area and looks to be very productive. We also are continuing to put up grass hay.
Pastures continue to have lots of grass, and the dugouts are full. We have seen a little bit of foot rot show up in the cattle with the continued wet weather.
Parker and Reagan have been working on their show heifers and lambs, getting them prepared for the South Dakota Summer Spotlight show that is coming up at the end of July in Huron. They are ready to show off their hard work.
Matt Bischoff farms in Beadle County, S.D. He submitted his report July 12.