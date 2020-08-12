Northeastern South Dakota is now getting a good start with spring wheat harvest. Reports so far indicate the yields have been good with good quality, unlike a year ago with the vomitoxin and falling number issues, along with non-stop rain events.
Spotty thunderstorms and showers continue with many areas needing a good rain to finish off the corn and soybean crops. They still look good with exception of lighter soil areas.
Area agronomists have reported pockets of aphid populations in soybeans, but are not widespread, along with some rootworm populations in corn, but again, not widespread.
We are in preparation to begin the next school year Aug. 20. Depending on the extent of the virus challenges, things should proceed as close to normal as possible along with a planned comprehensive fall sports schedule.
Currently, we are getting our 2020 graduate enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with hopeful expectations that the fall semester will proceed, albeit with a modified schedule. Everything is fluid at this point.
Our younger son planted a garden this spring and is now reaping the benefits of it. He has been picking green beans and can’t keep up as they are producing well. In addition to the green beans, tomatoes, sweet corn and watermelon are doing quite well.
We wish everyone a safe back to school and successful spring wheat harvest.
Jerry Mork farms in Day County, South Dakota. His report was submitted Aug. 10.