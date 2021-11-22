Crop yields a 'pleasant surprise' in northwestern Iowa

This being my last contribution to the crop watch series, it’s a bit hard to believe how fast the growing season has gone by. There’s much to reflect on in the past few months, let alone the past year. I do enjoy Thanksgiving as a time to reflect and give thanks. There’s always something to be thankful for.
Susanne and I traveled over the weekend to Des Moines to visit family and attend a Ricky Skaggs concert at Hoyt-Sherman Place. This historic venue was built in 1877 by a pioneering businessman. It’s great to see such buildings kept up and remain in use.
Though I’m not what you’d call a big bluegrass music fan, it was a great concert. Being not much more than a three-chord amateur guitar player, it was amazing for me to watch the skill and hear the harmony of Ricky and his group. He was appreciative of the crowd because the event had been postponed three times due to COVID-19.
As a farmer, the road trip was good for scouting crop progress. There has been a lot of work done in northwestern Iowa with very few fields of corn still standing. I was surprised to see one soybean field. It appears tillage, ammonia and manure work is nearly done.
We wrapped up harvest and I began the initial combine blow-off during a peel-your-hat-off windy day. It’s not done but I got the heavy stuff off.
Corn yield was above average production history but not as much as we found in soybeans. By the last few days of harvest, it was quite apparent which hybrids had the stalk strength in those moisture short zones such to stand better than others. Some were quite flat where really stressed, others not.
Looking back at our limited in-season rainfall, I’d like to take management credit for the crops being pleasant surprises but the variation picked up by the yield monitor showed how soil is so critically important.
I think back about my report of “living on the edge” of good rains. We were lucky or blessed with “just enough” I guess. Fall rains should help replenish our subsoil.
I checked the yield monitor on a 1,400-bushel load I delivered to our local ethanol plant on a pair of Brent wagons. It was running 0.8% under their scale. I consider that “close enough” and another pleasant surprise. (Yes, that monitor messes with my head, as I noted in an earlier report.)
Like in soybeans, I’ve sold some of that blessing of “better-than-expected” corn yields. Looking at average production history or better yield, times the price zone we are in, I thought I’d take some chips off the table.
I know some are thinking holding soybeans and corn as an inflation hedge might make sense. They might be right. Who knows?
Years ago in an ag marketing course, the professor, who had formerly worked at a trading desk for a large agribusiness firm, noted that those who bat much more than .500 in hitting market turns are very rich, very few and don’t share their secrets. Since I just shared, you know where my batting average must be.
As I write, I have one field of ammonia strip-till to apply. I bought my ammonia last summer but it is still expensive, as is the dry fertilizer I had the elevator spread ahead of my strip-till bar. However, both are higher now.
It’s crazy. I’m not sure it is smart but I wanted to reward the soil somewhat (not full rates) for the yields by putting some P and K back out there rather than pause a year on that side of the fertility program. Could fertilizer go higher still in this economic and political environment?
I’ve been hearing of logistics issues with folks getting ammonia but have to say my First Co-op Association location at Cleghorn has done a good job keeping tanks filled as I need them.
I run the 1,000-gallon, 60-inch tread tanks, which aren’t so much in favor with the guys pulling big bars. I guess they could use more of the big twins for those guys. I hope they keep a few of those small tanks for guys like me.
A few days ago when picking up a tank I saw a transport of ammonia pull in to fill the big co-op tank. When I saw the driver step down from his cab I decided to walk over and thank him for working hard to keep ammonia ahead of us. His response: “Well, thank you sir, but the one to thank is my boss at Energy Transport over in Storm Lake, Iowa. I work for him.”
His response lifted my spirits a bit. With all the goofy stuff going on in politics and society, that man’s attitude is something you can’t buy and we all need to see more of. On this Thanksgiving, many thanks to folks like him.
In closing my contribution to this series, I have to thank the folks who made supportive comments regarding my effort here. Writing has been a long evolution for me. At Iowa State one of the most stressful classes I took was freshman English (creative writing). Memories from back then having to compose and write an essay in less than an hour aren’t pleasant, but I’ve come a long way.
As I reflect on the time since I accepted this challenge, so much has happened. We celebrated my 62nd birthday in Moab, Utah, where I bought my senior lifetime National Park pass.
Shortly thereafter, we picked up our golden retriever puppy, Fraser, who is now about 80 pounds but still driven by a puppy brain. We regret not introducing Fraser to Dad (his final stroke happened only a couple days later). Every day I think of Dad, as I don’t have him to report to on how things are going around the farm.
Watching the storms split around us this summer but still having a good crop reinforces the notion that a farmer has to have faith in his crop and keep pushing on. As I age I try to think about those things that will allow me to keep farming safely and more easily so I can keep enjoying the intellectual stimulation that comes with this seldom boring world of agriculture. Loss of life, injury or health challenges to family and acquaintances gives one much cause to reflect.
Thanks again for reading along. May your Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year holidays be full of memories you will cherish. – Tom, Susanne and Fraser (who finds ways to mess up my typing as I write).
Tom Oswald farms in Cherokee County, Iowa. He is on the United Soybean Board, serving as chairman of the supply action team.