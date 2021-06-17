Crops, cattle tolerate heat in southwestern Minnesota

 Skip to main content
Another couple weeks passed and we got the first cutting alfalfa mowed. Two days later it was already baled.

As with everyone else, it has been too hot here, pulling moisture out of the ground quickly. Pastures are in good shape for now; and cows, calves and feedlot cattle are doing OK with the heat.

The corn and soybeans are in good condition but moisture needs to keep coming or we will be in trouble!

Last Friday, June 11, we were fortunate to receive seven-tenths of an inch of rain at my home farm and four-tenths on other farms.

Most of the spraying is almost done. We have just a few soybean fields to finish spraying unless some waterhemp needs more control in the fields.

The next couple weeks will be filled with spraying thistles in pastures, working on a shade idea I thought of for a feedlot pen and maybe starting a concrete project to expand a couple feedlot pens. And of course getting some much needed “recharge“ time at the campground!

Sterling Severtson farms with his wife Denise and kids Andrea and Kris in Rock County, Minnesota. They raise crops and cattle as well as fainting goats.

